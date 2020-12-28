19:46
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for a month in Kyrgyzstan. After a drop last week, the currency started appreciating again.

Now the dollar is bought for 82.6-82.8 soms, and sold for 82.9-83.1 soms. Over the past three days, it has appreciated by a som.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 82,7098 soms (1.01 percent growth).

Exchange rate of euro remains stable. Now it is bought for 99.7-100.7 soms, and sold for 101.5-102 soms. The official exchange rate is 101,2285 soms (1.31 percent growth).
link: https://24.kg/english/178304/
views: 137
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciation continues: Exchange rate of dollar close to 80 soms
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by one som for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Between elections and pandemic. Why is dollar appreciating?
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 84.7 mln for a month to support som
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
18:32
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in...
18:20
Riots in Bishkek: Detention of Farid Niyazov extended
17:53
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers
17:34
Activists: Kamchybek Tashiev is threat to national security
17:09
Talant Mamytov demands to speed up introduction of electronic services