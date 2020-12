At least 4,600 million soms have been spent on repair of hospital in Ak-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan. The Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The hospital was built in 1985 and it has not been renovated since then. The ceilings, walls, bathrooms, electrical network have been renovated, and a fire alarm system has been installed in the medical institution.

The hospital has created 40 additional beds for treatment of patients with COVID-19.