Bermet Tursalieva was appointed a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan. The Agriculture Minister Tilek Toktogaziev told at a press conference.

According to him, she worked for many years in the field of agriculture, including for such projects as Agrarian Platform.

The minister specified that the order was issued today.

The post was previously held by Amangeldi Isaev, who was appointed on July 3, 2019.