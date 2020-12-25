12:24
New branch of Territorial Hospital opened in Kochkor district

A new branch of the Territorial Hospital was opened in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov took part in the opening ceremony of the new building. He noted that protection and promotion of the public health is one of the main tasks of the Government.

«Currently, given the coronavirus pandemic, the Government, together with international partners, is working to build and equip new medical facilities in the regions of the country,» he said.

The former building of the Kochkor Territorial Hospital was built in 1950 in Mantysh village and has long been outdated. Taking into account the appeal of the local authorities, one of the international charity foundations decided to provide assistance in the construction of a new hospital building for 7 million soms.

The new hospital has ultrasound and X-ray machines, a dental office and a room for prenatal examination of women in labor.

The new medical facility will serve the residents of Ak-Talaa, Mantysh, Kyzyl-Dobo, Kara-Moinok, Ortok, Don-Alysh and Komsomol villages in Kochkor district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan.
