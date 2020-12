New director of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise appointed. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Urmat Derbishev became new head of the municipal enterprise. Previously, he worked at the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev.

The previous head of the enterprise Elnura Zholdosheva voluntarily resigned.