Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan

After a drop last week, appreciation of the U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan.

Today it is bought for 83.6-83.8 soms, sold — for 83.8-84.2 soms. During the last 24 hours, it appreciated by 2.2 soms.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 81,0553 soms (0.56 percent growth).

The dollar has appreciated by 3.5 soms since the beginning of the week.

The euro exchange rate has also grown by two soms for the last 24 hours. Now it is bought for 101 −101.8 soms, and sold — for 102.5-103.1 soms. The official exchange rate is 99,0658 soms (0.61 percent growth).
