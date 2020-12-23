Body of Kyrgyzstani found in Russia

Body of a man with bag on his head and tied legs was found in Priozersk city, Leningrad Oblast of Russia. Piter.TV reports.

The police department for Priozersky district, Leningrad Oblast received message about the body found on December 21. It was found in the cellar of a house.

The police discovered body of previously missing 45-year-old Kyrgyzstani lying on his stomach on the floor to the right of the entrance. He worked as a crane operator.

A wound was found on his head, and the man’s legs were also tied.

A 52-year-old local resident was detained on suspicion of murder.