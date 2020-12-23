Melting furnace explodes on territory of former Frunze plant, 3 people injured

Three people were injured as a result of an explosion on the territory of the former Frunze plant. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The metal melting furnace exploded yesterday at about 15.00.

«Three men were transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. A 46-year-old man was sent home for outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance. A 37-year-old man has first and second degree burns, his face and upper limbs were affected by 6 percent. His condition is satisfactory; he is in the burn unit. The condition of the 25-year-old victim is assessed by doctors as grave, he is in intensive care unit with closed craniocerebral injury, contusion of the brain, face burns,» the ministry reported.