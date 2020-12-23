11:37
USD 81.06
EUR 99.07
RUB 1.08
English

Melting furnace explodes on territory of former Frunze plant, 3 people injured

Three people were injured as a result of an explosion on the territory of the former Frunze plant. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The metal melting furnace exploded yesterday at about 15.00.

«Three men were transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. A 46-year-old man was sent home for outpatient treatment after receiving medical assistance. A 37-year-old man has first and second degree burns, his face and upper limbs were affected by 6 percent. His condition is satisfactory; he is in the burn unit. The condition of the 25-year-old victim is assessed by doctors as grave, he is in intensive care unit with closed craniocerebral injury, contusion of the brain, face burns,» the ministry reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/177647/
views: 121
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov expresses condolences over explosion in Beirut
Fast food outlet explodes in Bishkek
Tenant of exploded Antoshka café repeatedly arrested
Illegal fireworks factory explodes in China, victims reported
All fast food points to be checked in Bishkek after explosion at cafe
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Explosion in Bishkek. Tenant of fast food cafe placed under house arrest
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Explosion at fast food cafe. Two victims discharged from hospital
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
23 December, Wednesday
11:25
VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek VIII Forum of young filmmakers starts in Bishkek
10:53
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district by morning
10:46
Emergencies Ministry employees check polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
10:40
WHO announces no impact of new COVID-19 strain on vaccine efficacy
10:15
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Tuesday
17:06
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom
17:00
Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
School built at the expense of anti-corruption funds opened in Osh