The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) decided to accredit 42 representatives of various missions as international observers in the early presidential elections.

At least 120 international observers from 23 countries representing 15 international organizations have been reportedly accredited.

According to the CEC, the OSCE ODIHR and the CIS IPA have sent 34 representatives each.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.