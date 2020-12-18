Problems of internal migrants during COVID-19 voiced in Kyrgyzstan

Internal migrants received neither medical nor humanitarian aid during the quarantine. Head of Kyrgyz Alliance for Family Planning NGO, Baktygul Bozgorpoeva, said at a roundtable discussion dedicated to the International Migrants Day.

According to her, due to the lack of registration, internal migrants had limited access to medical services at their place of residence.

«In addition, complete isolation has led to limited access of internal migrants to medicines. In such conditions, residents of illegal newly-built quarters were engaged in self-medication of COVID-19,» Baktygul Bozgorpoeva said.

Baktygul Bozgorpoeva noted that after closure of markets and services, migrants were left without daily wages, and in June-July many of them were starving or malnourished.

«They were not included in the list of humanitarian aid recipients, and there were many complaints of mental problems,» she said.