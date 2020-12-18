Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev becomes President of Judo Federation

Brother of a crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev was re-elected President of the Judo Federation. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

A conference was held in Bishkek to elect the President of the Judo Federation.

«Zholdoshbek Kolbaev was nominated for the post of President of the Federation, who had held this position before. His candidacy was supported by a unanimous decision of the conference participants. The event was attended by the First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanat Amankulov, the head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports Joomart Shamkanov, coaches, Judo Federation referees and representatives of the sports community of Kyrgyzstan,» the state agency said.

Elections of the President of the Federation are held every four years.