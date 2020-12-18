13:54
USD 83.15
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev becomes President of Judo Federation

Brother of a crime lord Kamchi Kolbaev was re-elected President of the Judo Federation. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

A conference was held in Bishkek to elect the President of the Judo Federation.

«Zholdoshbek Kolbaev was nominated for the post of President of the Federation, who had held this position before. His candidacy was supported by a unanimous decision of the conference participants. The event was attended by the First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanat Amankulov, the head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports Joomart Shamkanov, coaches, Judo Federation referees and representatives of the sports community of Kyrgyzstan,» the state agency said.

Elections of the President of the Federation are held every four years.
link: https://24.kg/english/177170/
views: 71
Print
Related
Crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev transferred to prison colony 47
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until end of investigation
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in temporary detention facility
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
Kamchi Kolbaev detained for organizing criminal group
Judoka from Kyrgyzstan wins medal at World Championship
Kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev interrogated in fraud case
Kyrgyzstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Judo Championship
Yuri Krakovetsky, Arthur Te win bronze medals at Asian Judo Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 8 medals at Asian Judo Championship
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Friday
13:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 millio...
13:31
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev becomes President of Judo Federation
13:12
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:08
4,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 565 - in serious condition
13:02
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours