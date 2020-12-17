Depreciation continues: Exchange rate of dollar close to 80 soms

Depreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of the week, its exchange rate has dropped by 4.3 soms.

The American currency is currently bought for 79.8-80.2 soms, and sold — for 80.5-80.6 soms. For half a day, the dollar depreciated by another 1.5 soms.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 83.35 soms (0.43 percent growth).

Exchange rate of euro also dropped below 100 soms. It is bought for 97.8-98 soms and sold — for 98.8-99.2 soms. The official exchange rate of euro is 101,762 soms (0.97 percent growth).