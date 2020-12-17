14:55
Medical institutions of Bishkek have two-month stock of medicines

There is a two-month stock of medicines in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital, Aizhan Chynybaeva, announced at a briefing.

According to her, the capital’s healthcare organizations have a stock of 92 names of medicines and five types of medical products for 17,553,700 soms.

The vice mayor also told about the humanitarian aid that was handed over to medical institutions through the City Healthcare Department: PPE (11,139 pieces), medical masks (195,910 pieces), respirators (21,811 pieces), oxygen concentrators (97 pieces).

«All received humanitarian aid for healthcare organizations is handed over in accordance with the established procedure,» Aizhan Chynybaeva said.
