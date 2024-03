Employees of the Botanical Garden together with ecologists of the Ministry of Nature and a police officer of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek detained a poacher.

Cages with songbirds illegally caught on the territory of the Botanical Garden on Akhunbaev Street were found in his possession.

Employees of the Ministry of Nature drew up a report and issued a fine of 20,000 soms. After the fine was paid, the birds were released.