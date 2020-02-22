Poacher hunting for roe deer arrested in Moskovsky district of Kyrgyzstan

A poacher who shot and killed three roe deer was arrested in Moskovsky district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

A firearm with ammunition and three carcasses were confiscated from the resident of Murake village, Chui region during detention.

He illegally hunted for roe deer in Kara-Suu gorge near Ak-Bashat village.

According to the rules, roe deer hunting is permitted from the second Saturday of August until the last Sunday of October.

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry have drawn up a protocol on recovery from the man 150,000 soms. He was also fined 60,000 soms in favor of the state for the illegal shooting of three roe deer.

The poacher has already paid 150,000 soms.