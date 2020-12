Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to fluctuate in Kyrgyzstan. After a sharp drop the day before, it began to grow again.

Today the American currency is bought for 82.9-83.2 soms, and sold — for 83.5-83.6 soms. For half a day, it appreciated by 50-60 tyiyns at once.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83,2415 soms (1.84 percent drop).

Exchange rates of euro, Kazakh tenge and Russian ruble remain stable.