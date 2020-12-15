18:39
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Doctors of National Hospital hold rally demanding to pay salaries

About 30 doctors working in the ‘red zone’ at the National Hospital held a rally near the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek today. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The medical workers demanded from the relevant state bodies to pay them their salaries, which they have not received since November 23.

However, a representative of the National Hospital came out to the protesters and said that the money for payment of salaries had already been received, and the funds would be transferred to the accounts of the medical workers in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/176810/
views: 57
Print
Related
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
March against violence and rally against rallies held in Bishkek
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Medical workers in Kyrgyzstan to be trained in medical waste management
Veterans of Armed Forces hold rally in Bishkek
Head of State Committee for Industry promises to launch Bozymchak
Employees of Bozymchak field hold rally near Government House in Bishkek
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
15 December, Tuesday
18:30
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrg...
18:25
SCNS detains ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
18:17
Doctors of National Hospital hold rally demanding to pay salaries
18:11
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.8 million people globally
18:02
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek