Doctors of National Hospital hold rally demanding to pay salaries

About 30 doctors working in the ‘red zone’ at the National Hospital held a rally near the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek today. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The medical workers demanded from the relevant state bodies to pay them their salaries, which they have not received since November 23.

However, a representative of the National Hospital came out to the protesters and said that the money for payment of salaries had already been received, and the funds would be transferred to the accounts of the medical workers in the near future.