18:38
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Referendum: Lawyers to appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan

Lawyers intend to appeal to the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. Saniya Toktogazieva, an expert in the field of constitutional law, said.

According to her, lawyers will challenge the constitutionality of holding a referendum to determine the form of government. Saniya Toktogazieva believes that the sixth convocation of the Parliament does not have sufficient powers for such an initiative. During the period of limited powers, deputies can only make socio-economic decisions, but not initiate constitutional reform.

Recall, the law on holding the referendum came into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
link: https://24.kg/english/176802/
views: 86
Print
Related
CEC chooses banks to open special accounts for groups for and against referendum
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
Referendum on form of government: Campaign groups to be provided with airtime
Referendum on form of government scheduled for January 10, 2021
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings
‘None of the above’ option to be added to referendum ballots
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
15 December, Tuesday
18:30
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrg...
18:25
SCNS detains ex-head of southern branch of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
18:17
Doctors of National Hospital hold rally demanding to pay salaries
18:11
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.8 million people globally
18:02
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek