Referendum: Lawyers to appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan

Lawyers intend to appeal to the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. Saniya Toktogazieva, an expert in the field of constitutional law, said.

According to her, lawyers will challenge the constitutionality of holding a referendum to determine the form of government. Saniya Toktogazieva believes that the sixth convocation of the Parliament does not have sufficient powers for such an initiative. During the period of limited powers, deputies can only make socio-economic decisions, but not initiate constitutional reform.

Recall, the law on holding the referendum came into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic: