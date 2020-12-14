19:32
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Evgenia Strokova raised the issue of return of students to schools at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Healthcare of the Parliament.

She asked what procedure the Ministry of Education has developed, if one of the parents refuses to let their child go to school when the traditional education resumes. «Maybe they are afraid that their child might get infected there? How will we act in this case?» the deputy asked.

The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova replied that 1,843 schools in Kyrgyzstan have returned to the traditional form of education.

«Such moments were not registered in any of them. On the contrary, the parents supported the return. I understand what category of children you are talking about. We will use remote technologies in this case. If there is a doctor’s order, we will individually draw up an agreement and teach them remotely,» she said.
