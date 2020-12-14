17:59
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
English

Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity

Over the past day, Kyrgyzstanis have broken the record for electricity consumption. Askhat Berdiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the country’s population has consumed 68,800 million kilowatt-hours for 24 hours, this is due to a sharp cold snap.

«It worries us a little. We would like to appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis so that no unforeseen circumstances occur. It is necessary to use coal and gas for heating. The limits set by the government for electricity consumption are not being observed,» he said.

The official also noted that, despite this, the power sector is ready for the winter, repair and preventive measures have been completed on time.
link: https://24.kg/english/176632/
views: 87
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov promises to lift restrictions on electricity consumption
860.5 million kilowatt-hours consumed in Kyrgyzstan in July
National Energy Holding considers possibility of electricity import in 2020
Debts of Severelectro consumers decrease by 293.5 million soms
Kyrgyzstan can save 30-40% of electricity consumption volume
Power engineers of Kyrgyzstan promise no blackouts in winter
1,078 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed in October
Electricity consumption limits set for all regions of Kyrgyzstan
Severelectro consumers owe 376.5 million soms for electricity
Electricity consumption grows by 10-15 percent annually in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
14 December, Monday
17:55
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner...
17:06
Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity
16:57
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
15:41
Bozymchak shutdown: How weakness of state makes people unemployed
14:23
Bishkek hosts New Year fair of creative gifts