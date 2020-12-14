Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity

Over the past day, Kyrgyzstanis have broken the record for electricity consumption. Askhat Berdiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the country’s population has consumed 68,800 million kilowatt-hours for 24 hours, this is due to a sharp cold snap.

«It worries us a little. We would like to appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis so that no unforeseen circumstances occur. It is necessary to use coal and gas for heating. The limits set by the government for electricity consumption are not being observed,» he said.

The official also noted that, despite this, the power sector is ready for the winter, repair and preventive measures have been completed on time.