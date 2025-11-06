18:04
Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet limits lighting in government buildings to save electricity

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced new measures aimed at improving energy efficiency and promoting the rational use of electricity.

As part of these efforts, a decision was made to regulate interior and exterior lighting, as well as the use of electrical appliances, in administrative government buildings from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

These restrictions do not apply to critical processes essential for the technological operation of facilities, nor to strategic sites or organizations that operate around the clock and provide defense, security, healthcare, social services, or essential public utilities.

Officials estimate that implementation of these measures will significantly improve energy efficiency, enabling the government to save approximately 40 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each month.

It should be noted that electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has reached record levels in 2025, increasing by nearly 1 billion kilowatt-hours over the first nine months of the year.

This growth is partly due to the launch of new industrial enterprises, social facilities, educational institutions, and an expansion of housing construction.

At the same time, the current vegetation season has been marked by reduced water inflows into Naryn River. 

The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is now 2 billion cubic meters lower than during the same period last year.

This situation requires a proactive approach to managing water and energy resources. The Cabinet emphasized that the rational use of water in Toktogul reservoir and optimization of the energy system load remain top priorities to ensure the stable functioning of the national power grid.
