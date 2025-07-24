Summer electricity consumption record set in Kyrgyzstan

A new record for summer electricity consumption has been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC told 24.kg news agency.

On July 22, daily electricity consumption across the country’s energy system reached 44,124 million kilowatt-hours — the highest summer consumption level ever recorded. For comparison, on the same date last year, daily consumption was around 36 million kilowatt-hours.

Key reasons for the increase include:

Hot weather leading to more frequent use of air conditioners and cooling equipment;

Annual growth in the number of consumers, averaging 30,000 new consumers;

Commissioning of new facilities, including high-rise residential buildings and industrial sites.

NENK OJSC noted that the country’s power system is operating normally, and measures are being taken to ensure reliable electricity supply under increased load conditions.

The company also urged consumers to use electricity responsibly.

«Timely switching off of unused appliances and mindful energy consumption is each person’s contribution to the stable and uninterrupted operation of the power system,» the statement says.