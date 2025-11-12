15:18
Energy-saving measures introduced in schools across Kyrgyzstan

Energy-saving measures are being introduced in all educational institutions across the country. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made in accordance with Cabinet resolution No. 949 of November 5, 2025, «On measures to reduce electricity shortages.»

The Ministry of Education clarified that after the end of classes—no later than 60 minutes after the end of all lessons, taking into account the time for cleaning classrooms—electricity must be turned off.

However, the restrictions do not apply to utility systems and equipment that ensure the functioning and safety of buildings.

The new measures will also not affect dormitories and other facilities where students live.

The ministry emphasized that no reduction in class hours or changes to the schedule are planned; the educational process will continue as usual.
