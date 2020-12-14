17:58
USD 84.80
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.16
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar started depreciating in Kyrgyzstan after two months of growth. It dropped by 1.5 soms for three days.

The American currency is currently bought for 82.5-82.7 soms, and sold — for 82.7-83.1 soms. For half a day, it lost 50 tyiyns in value at once.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84,7999 soms.

Exchange rate of euro also dropped. In comparison with the exchange rate on December 11, it has depreciated by 2.7 soms. Euro is currently bought for 99.5-100 soms and sold — for 100.5-102 soms. Its official exchange rate is 102,8623 soms (growth of 0.35 percent).
