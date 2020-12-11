12:12
Mass poisoning of children: Management of boarding school fined

A number of sanitary violations have been revealed at Kut Bilim educational complex located in Baytik village, where a mass poisoning of children occurred on December 8. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Employees of the Alamedin District Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance conducted a sanitary and hygienic investigation. Protocols were drawn up on the revealed violations and orders were issued to impose a penalty on the head of this school in the amount of 23,000 soms, on the storekeeper, food supplier, health worker and the cook — 7,500 soms each.

«Sanitary and educational work has been carried out, samples of food products have been taken for laboratory research,» the Ministry of Health said.

Recall, 25 victims — 24 children and one adult — were admitted to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Aid on December 8 with food poisoning. To date, all the patients, after receiving medical assistance, have been discharged for outpatient treatment in satisfactory condition.
