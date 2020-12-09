13:04
Mass poisoning of children registered at boarding school in Baytik village

Mass poisoning of children occurred at a boarding school in Baytik village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, 23 children with food poisoning were delivered to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Aid.

«At least 23 children of different ages — from 8 to 20 years old were taken to the hospital yesterday at 23.00. They are students of a boarding school in Baytik village, Chui region. All children received medical help: gastric lavage, infusion, detoxification therapy. The children’s condition is assessed as relatively satisfactory. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Alamedin district organized an epidemiological visit to conduct an epidemiological investigation. Additional information will be given based on the results,» the press service said.
