‘None of the above’ option to be added to referendum ballots

‘None of the above’ option will be added to ballots at the referendum to determine the form of government in Kyrgyzstan. The initiator of the bill Akylbek Japarov told reporters about it.

He noted that he agreed with the opinion of lawyers that the very formulation of the question for submission to the referendum is incorrect, therefore, all proposals and comments were taken into account in the second reading.

«I have carefully read the conclusion of Adilet Legal Clinic, I try to respond to the comments of other lawyers. By the second reading, the committee tried to consider all these issues. Dastan Bekeshev suggested adding a mixed form of government to the question. However, it turns out that there is no such concept in jurisprudence. But we accepted the proposal on ‘None of the above’ option, this is also his proposal, since the law on the referendum says: if there are alternative options, then there should be «None of the above,» too,» Akylbek Japarov said.