14:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan

Civic activists oppose a referendum in Kyrgyzstan. They demand from the deputies not to pass the bill in two readings.

According to human rights activist Rita Karasartova, they will not be able to form a group against it.

«In 2016, when a referendum on amendments to the Constitution was planned, we were given such an opportunity. And now the question is formulated in such a way that we cannot even explain anything. There is no text of the Constitution as such, and therefore we will not be able to explain which form is better and which is worse. What is the difference, how will it affect each of us,» Rita Karasartova told.

She admitted that she was at a dead end.

MPs will consider the bill on holding the referendum to determine the form of government today in the second reading. The issue is included in the agenda.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies passed the bill in the first reading yesterday in violation of procedures.
link: https://24.kg/english/176238/
views: 66
Print
Related
"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek
MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Bishkek hosts another rally against referendum
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health o...
14:50
Kyrgyz triathlete tops international Ironman ranking
14:37
No New Year parties for children planned in Bishkek
14:27
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Talant Mamytov: Task of Kyrgyzstan is to put interests of citizens above all