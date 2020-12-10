Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan

Civic activists oppose a referendum in Kyrgyzstan. They demand from the deputies not to pass the bill in two readings.

According to human rights activist Rita Karasartova, they will not be able to form a group against it.

«In 2016, when a referendum on amendments to the Constitution was planned, we were given such an opportunity. And now the question is formulated in such a way that we cannot even explain anything. There is no text of the Constitution as such, and therefore we will not be able to explain which form is better and which is worse. What is the difference, how will it affect each of us,» Rita Karasartova told.

She admitted that she was at a dead end.

MPs will consider the bill on holding the referendum to determine the form of government today in the second reading. The issue is included in the agenda.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies passed the bill in the first reading yesterday in violation of procedures.