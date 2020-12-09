Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on referendum in the first reading.

At the time of voting, 63 deputies were registered.

Four deputies — Omurbek Tekebayev, Natalya Nikitenko, Evgenia Strokova and Dastan Bekeshev voted against it.

Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov noted that the bill was adopted by a majority of votes.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential.

Last week the deputies could not muster a quorum and postponed the voting.