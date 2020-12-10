11:55
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will consider a bill on holding the referendum to determine the form of government today in the second reading. The issue is included in the agenda.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies adopted it in the first reading in violation of procedures yesterday. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev said that due to the expiration of the term of office, the Parliament can resolve social and economic issues only.

His colleague Ryskeldi Mombekov noted that the bill on the referendum was adopted without a government’s conclusion.
link: https://24.kg/english/176159/
views: 131
Print
Related
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Bishkek hosts another rally against referendum
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
80 deputies initiate law on referendum to amend the Constitution
Collection of signatures for referendum on Constitution begins in Parliament
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
11:14
At least 3.6 billion soms of budget loans repaid in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan At least 3.6 billion soms of budget loans repaid in 202...
10:48
Air pollution in Bishkek: Permissible level in Alamedin-1 exceeded 15 times
10:18
MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today
10:07
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
09:43
Telemedicine application for patients developed in Kyrgyzstan
9 December, Wednesday
18:39
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
18:30
Legalization of property: Law on voluntary disclosure of income signed
18:15
Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek
18:05
South-Western cemetery in Bishkek to be closed from January 1