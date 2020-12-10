MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will consider a bill on holding the referendum to determine the form of government today in the second reading. The issue is included in the agenda.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies adopted it in the first reading in violation of procedures yesterday. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev said that due to the expiration of the term of office, the Parliament can resolve social and economic issues only.

His colleague Ryskeldi Mombekov noted that the bill on the referendum was adopted without a government’s conclusion.