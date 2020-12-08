20:15
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss border issues

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov takes part in the third meeting of the Council of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Khokims of the border regions of Uzbekistan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reports.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibragim Zhunusov, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Tilek Toktogaziev, the Minister of Transport and Communications Bakyt Berdaliev, Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in Jalal-Abad, Batken and Osh regions Absattar Syrgabaev, Zhanybek Zhalalov and Zharasul Abduraimov attend the meeting from the Kyrgyz side. In addition, the Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Niyazaliev and the Deputy Minister of Economy Sultan Akhmatov also participate in it.

«During the meeting, the parties discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, border problems and further intensification of the entire range of bilateral relations,» the statement says.
