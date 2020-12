A member of Chon Kazat party, Askhat Osmonov, became an Advisor to the Mayor of Bishkek. The City Hall of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev.

Askhat Osmonov wanted to run for post of mayor. Later he refused the post.

Earlier, he said that Sadyr Japarov, in exchange for support at the rallies on October 5-6, promised him a senior position.