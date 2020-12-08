Kyrgyzstan has stocks of medicines and PCR tests for 2.5 months. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ainura Akmatova, told at a briefing.

According to her, the Ministry of Health took into account duration and severity of the first wave and drew up a plan of preparedness for new outbreaks in the autumn-winter period. «Hospitals were organized; the clinical protocol was revised four times. The fifth version of the protocol is being considered,» Ainura Akmatova said.

She added that medicines, ventilators and other equipment were purchased. «There are 14 virological laboratories, four private ones provide assistance in research on the basis of contracts. The stocks of PCR tests will last for 2.5 months,» Ainura Akmatova noted.