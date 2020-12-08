Presidential elections: CEC could open additional polling stations in Russia

Additional polling stations for the early presidential elections may be opened in Tyumen and Moscow (Russia). Press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the working group to ensure execution of the electoral rights of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, residing or staying outside of the republic. In addition to the CEC members, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Registration Service, the State Migration Service and other departments took part in the meeting.

According to the Chairman of the State Migration Service Tashtanbek Kaimazarov, there are three representative offices of the migration service in Russia: in Moscow, Tyumen and Krasnoyarsk cities.

Since a polling station was previously formed in Krasnoyarsk at the premises of the Chancery of the Embassy, ​​the members of the working group came to the conclusion that there was no need to create an additional polling station.

At the same time, a polling station has never been opened in Tyumen, where a large number of Kyrgyzstanis live. Therefore, the working group recognized the expediency of opening a polling station there at the representative office of the State Migration Service.

Three polling stations have been set up at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow. But given the large number of citizens living in the capital and the Oblast, an additional polling station will be opened at the premises of the representative office of the State Migration Service there.

If all procedural issues are resolved, as well as the development of the sanitary and epidemiological situation, the total number of polling stations in the Russian Federation may increase to 14-15.

The CEC reminds that there are 12 polling stations in Russia now: in Moscow (three), St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Surgut and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

Only citizens included in the voters’ lists will be able to vote abroad.

Kyrgyzstanis who have submitted their biometric data and are registered at Consular Offices of the Kyrgyz Republic are automatically included in the voters’ lists at the corresponding precinct.

Snap presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.