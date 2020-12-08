Talant Mamytov suggests State Duma Chairman to increase number of flights

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Mamytov, met with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. Press service of the Executive Office of the Parliament reported.

They reportedly discussed issues of inter-parliamentary interaction and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Talant Mamytov noted the high level of inter-parliamentary partnership and the desire of the Kyrgyz side to preserve and increase the achieved dynamics of interaction.

Related news Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow

«Mutual high-level visits and meetings within the framework of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries are confirmation of the parties’ intention to increase inter-parliamentary interaction in the interests and for the benefit of our friendly peoples,» he said.

The acting head of Kyrgyzstan also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made its adjustments to the program of joint events within the framework of the Cross Year of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation. In this regard, he made a proposal to update the remaining events, taking into account the stabilization of the epidemiological situation and holding of its closing ceremony in 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz side asked to consider the possibility of increasing the number of regular air and rail traffic in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards and requirements.

Talant Mamytov stressed that regular and charter flights do not cover the existing needs of citizens. «There is a need to increase the number of regular flights between our states or to remove restrictions on passenger transportation. The airlines of Kyrgyzstan are forced to operate flights to Russia without commercial loading that negatively affects the cost of air tickets,» he concluded.