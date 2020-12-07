New hospital put in commission in Kemin

New building of the Family Doctors Group (FDG) was put in commission in Kemin. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, the construction was financed by As-Safa Center Public Association.

«FDG with a total area of 240 square meters includes an in-patient facility for 12 people and a canteen. The facility is fully equipped with medical equipment and necessary furniture,» the ministry noted.

The ministry added that the Public Association has built and put in commission 30 medical and obstetric centers, 10 FDGs, 4 maternity hospitals, 2 units for disabled, 2 hematology and diagnostics units at the National Center of Maternity and Child Welfare.