Kyrgyzstani Maria Korobitskaya secures berth at Tokyo Olympics

Maria Korobitskaya secured a berth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She took the 1st place at the 2nd Tashkent International Marathon yesterday. The website of the Athletics Federation of Uzbekistan reports.

She finished first at the classic distance of 42 kilometers 195 meters. Her result is 2 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds (the Olympic standard is 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds).

Maria Korobitskaya became the sixth athlete from Kyrgyzstan who secured a berth for the Tokyo Olympics. Aisuluu Tynybekova and Atabek Azisbekov (wrestling), Darya Maslova and Yulia Andreeva (athletics, marathon race) and Denis Petrashov (swimming) will also participate in the Olympics.

As for the men, the athlete from Kyrgyzstan Ilya Tyapkin finished second with a result 2 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds (the Olympic standard is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds).
