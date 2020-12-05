Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country

The government of Kyrgyzstan decided to resume passage of citizens of foreign states and stateless persons into the country arriving through the checkpoints at Manas, Osh, Issyk-Kul International Airports. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, arrivals are required to comply with the requirements of the algorithms for prevention of import and spread of COVID-19.

The ministry recalls that in accordance with the specified algorithms, foreigners and stateless persons are allowed on board of an aircraft traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic upon presentation of the results of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, conducted over the past 72 hours (three days).

Upon arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic, the staff of the sanitary and quarantine points will also check the availability of the PCR test results. The temperature of passengers will be measured on board.

In case of expiration of the PCR test for objective reasons related to duration of the flight or its delay, foreigners and stateless persons are required to undergo a PCR test at the place of arrival.

In addition, in order to ensure international monitoring of the elections of the President and deputies of the Parliament, scheduled for 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to let foreign citizens into the country as international observers at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry.