21:59
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country

The government of Kyrgyzstan decided to resume passage of citizens of foreign states and stateless persons into the country arriving through the checkpoints at Manas, Osh, Issyk-Kul International Airports. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, arrivals are required to comply with the requirements of the algorithms for prevention of import and spread of COVID-19.

The ministry recalls that in accordance with the specified algorithms, foreigners and stateless persons are allowed on board of an aircraft traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic upon presentation of the results of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, conducted over the past 72 hours (three days).

Upon arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic, the staff of the sanitary and quarantine points will also check the availability of the PCR test results. The temperature of passengers will be measured on board.

In case of expiration of the PCR test for objective reasons related to duration of the flight or its delay, foreigners and stateless persons are required to undergo a PCR test at the place of arrival.

In addition, in order to ensure international monitoring of the elections of the President and deputies of the Parliament, scheduled for 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to let foreign citizens into the country as international observers at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry.
link: https://24.kg/english/175710/
views: 247
Print
Related
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually
Almost 258,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months
Two foreigners wanted by Interpol kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Internal Affairs Ministry to deal with expulsion of foreigners from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners
Arrival of foreign specialists in Kyrgyzstan expected in June
Government approves algorithm of entry of foreign specialists into Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced
Popular
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
5 December, Saturday
20:40
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arre...
20:31
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
20:16
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
18:38
Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan
12:30
Five more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours