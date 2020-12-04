16:56
USD 84.80
EUR 102.77
RUB 1.13
English

Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 months

Moratorium on business inspections by state inspection bodies has been extended until January 1, 2022 in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov. Extension of the moratorium is aimed at providing additional incentive to business entities in the context of the spread of COVID-19.

The moratorium was introduced on January 1, 2019 for a period of two years. The moratorium does not mean that the hands of entrepreneurs are completely free. The same government decree sets cases when inspections cannot be avoided. In addition, the government has to develop a new procedure for inspection of businessmen to avoid corruption.
link: https://24.kg/english/175617/
views: 40
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend moratorium on checks of entrepreneurs
Moratorium on land lease imposed in Bishkek
Moratorium on allocation of land announced in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to impose moratorium on inspections of business from 2019
Kyrgyzstan preparing two-year moratorium on checks of entrepreneurs
Bishkek Administration proposes to impose moratorium on municipal land resale
MP proposes to introduce 5-year moratorium on feasts
Kyrgyzstan plans to ban hunting for argali and red deer
Government proposes to impose moratorium on checks of entrepreneurs
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
4 December, Friday
16:47
Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 months Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 mont...
16:17
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 65.2 million people globally
14:15
U.S. Ambassador offers assistance to Kyrgyzstan in fight against organized crime
14:02
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:57
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours