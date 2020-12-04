Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 months

Moratorium on business inspections by state inspection bodies has been extended until January 1, 2022 in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov. Extension of the moratorium is aimed at providing additional incentive to business entities in the context of the spread of COVID-19.

The moratorium was introduced on January 1, 2019 for a period of two years. The moratorium does not mean that the hands of entrepreneurs are completely free. The same government decree sets cases when inspections cannot be avoided. In addition, the government has to develop a new procedure for inspection of businessmen to avoid corruption.