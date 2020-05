Moratorium on inspections of business entities is to be extended until January 1, 2022 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of the country reported.

In order to stabilize the economic situation in the country as soon as possible and to ensure activity of the business environment, the ministry developed and submitted a draft resolution to the Government Office.

The moratorium is valid from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2021.