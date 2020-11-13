19:27
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a moratorium on issuance of new licenses for gold, silver and copper facilities. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Such an order was signed the day before by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. The document imposes a temporary ban (moratorium) on licensing activities related to the right to use subsoil to conduct geological prospecting, geological exploration and development of gold (hard-rock, alluvial), silver and copper.

At the same time, the order does not concern the issues of extending the validity of already issued licenses and excluding the right of subsoil users to transform a license for the right to use subsoil.

Recall, the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov earlier warned about the moratorium.
