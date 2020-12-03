13:30
Mambet Mamakeev receives certificate of Guinness Book of Records

Academician of Kyrgyzstan, Mambet Mamakeev, received a certificate of the Guinness Book of World Records. Official Facebook page of the National Surgery Center says.

At the time of fixing the record — on February 29, 2020, Mambet Mamakeev has been working in practical surgery for 67 years and 181 days. At the same time, the record holder continues to perform various surgical interventions daily.

Мамакеев Мамбет Мамакеевич получил Диплом Книги рекордов Гиннеса в котором официально подтвержден Мировой рекорд...

Опубликовано Национальный Хирургический Центр имени М.М. Мамакеева Среда, 2 декабря 2020 г.

«The experts of the Guinness Book of World Records were supposed to personally present the certificate to the academician, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, this could not be done. Therefore, the document was delivered by express mail,» the center noted.

Mambet Mamakeev is an Honorary Director of the National Surgery Center, a full member of the National Academy of Sciences, founder of the Kyrgyz school of abdominal surgeons and organizer of creation of the National Surgery Center.
