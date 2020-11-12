Manaschi starts reciting epic to get into Guinness Book of Records

A manaschi Doolot Sydykov began reciting Manas epic on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Earlier he told 24.kg news agency that he had submitted an application that he would be reciting the epic for more than twelve hours.

«The attitude of the Kyrgyz to Manas epic has deteriorated. Young people cannot name well-known manaschi. Therefore, in order to elevate the storytelling art of the great epic, to popularize the national ideology, we decided to record it in the Guinness Book of World Records,» an organizer Elnura Kulueva told.

The manaschi is housed in a glass yurt five meters high. He will recite the epic continuously.

Before the start of the ceremony, the manaschi Doolot Sydykov was measured his weight and blood pressure.