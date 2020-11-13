11:50
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

New record: Manaschi recited epic continuously for 14 hours 27 minutes

A manaschi Doolot Sydykov had been reciting Manas epic continuously for 14 hours and 27 minutes in Kyrgyzstan.

Initially, Sydykov planned a twelve-hour reciting to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The performance was broadcast live.

Upon completion, the audience chanted «Manas!» and the name of manaschi. Then the narrator was helped down, got into the car and was taken away.

The purpose of the event was to elevate the art of storytelling and Manas epic, as well as to call the people of Kyrgyzstan for unity.
link: https://24.kg/english/172889/
views: 55
Print
Related
Manaschi starts reciting epic to get into Guinness Book of Records
Manaschi from Kazakhstan translates Manas epic into Kazakh for 67 days
Kyrgyzstan to develop new rules for use of names of Manas epic heroes
Presentation of Manas epic in Uzbek language takes place in Osh
Chinese artists receive awards for popularization of Manas epic
Kyrgyzstan plans to prohibit naming alcohol after heroes of Manas epic
Exhibition devoted to Manas epic to open in South Korea
President to assist in publishing ancient manuscript of Manas epic
Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records
Valentina Shevchenko's paintings with heroes of Manas epic appeared on Internet
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
11:42
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
11:33
New record: Manaschi recited epic continuously for 14 hours 27 minutes
11:21
Dzhal microdistrict has no hot water today
11:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in November
10:33
Sadyr Japarov promises to make every effort for cooperation with Russia
12 November, Thursday
21:35
Satygul Zhorobaev appointed General Director of Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia