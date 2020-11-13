New record: Manaschi recited epic continuously for 14 hours 27 minutes

A manaschi Doolot Sydykov had been reciting Manas epic continuously for 14 hours and 27 minutes in Kyrgyzstan.

Initially, Sydykov planned a twelve-hour reciting to get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The performance was broadcast live.

Upon completion, the audience chanted «Manas!» and the name of manaschi. Then the narrator was helped down, got into the car and was taken away.

The purpose of the event was to elevate the art of storytelling and Manas epic, as well as to call the people of Kyrgyzstan for unity.