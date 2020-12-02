16:06
Head of Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs reinstated in office

Head of the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, Madiyar Kuluev, was reinstated in office. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Madiyar Kuluev was introduced to the staff today.

«It is known that the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision of the two previous instances and reinstated Kuluev in office,» the sources said.

Madiyar Kuluev was fired during the state of emergency for, allegedly, disobeying the order of the commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev. It was reported that the commission, created by the order of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital, revealed gross violations. He filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
