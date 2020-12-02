13:03
USD 84.80
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.11
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan daily sells U.S. dollars

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has been conducting interventions in the foreign exchange market for the third week in a row. Official website of the bank says.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic yesterday sold $ 500,000 with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 4,750 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the first intervention of the National Bank in December.

In November, the National Bank carried out eleven interventions, having sold $ 84,750 million.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for two months. As a result, its exchange rate grew to 84.9 soms.
