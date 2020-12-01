Uzbek border guards install fencing at border

Uzbek border guards install fencing at the border. Facebook user Kunbolot Momokonov wrote about it on his page.

He posted a video that, he said, was sent by the locals.

The author of the video says that Uzbek border guards crossed the border of Kyrgyzstan and are installing fencing.

«Earlier, road served as a border between the two states. But the Uzbek side has crossed the border and is installing fencing, they have increased their territory by 5-10 meters. I ask the authorities to take action,» he comments.