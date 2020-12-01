Acting Mayor of Bishkek: I hesitate to open schools

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev admitted that he hesitated to open schools in Bishkek. He announced it at a press conference.

«The sanitary and epidemiological services do not recommend it either. There are up to 50 people in one class. In total, 70,000 students should attend capital’s schools, and in fact — 170,000. How can I allow the opening? If they get sick? There are no places in children’s hospitals. There are 40 places in total,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that the City Hall has been monitoring the situation in the regions where educational institutions have been already opened. «If the situation develops normally, maybe we will open them after the New Year day. But we still need to consult with doctors,» he said.