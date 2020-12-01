WHO: New COVID-19 infections fall globally for first time since September

Last week saw the first global decline in newly reported cases of COVID-19 since September, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. UN News reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the global decline as fragile: brought on by falling cases in Europe, thanks to the difficult but necessary measures countries put in place in recent weeks.

Related news Second wave of COVID-19: Situation in Bishkek stabilizes

«Gains can easily be lost,» the agency chief said, noting that COVID-19 is still on the rise in most other world regions, with an attendant increase in deaths.

He cautioned against complacency, especially with the holiday season approaching in many cultures and countries. Being with family and friends is not worth placing anyone at risk. «We all need to consider whose life we might be gambling with in the decisions we make.»

To be sure, the pandemic will change the way people celebrate, Tedros said. It will be important to follow local and national guidelines. For many, this is a season for staying home, avoiding crowded shopping centres, or ideally, making use of online shopping if possible. «Avoid gatherings with many different households and families coming together,» he said.