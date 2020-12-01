15:38
USD 84.80
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.11
English

WHO: New COVID-19 infections fall globally for first time since September

Last week saw the first global decline in newly reported cases of COVID-19 since September, the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. UN News reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the global decline as fragile: brought on by falling cases in Europe, thanks to the difficult but necessary measures countries put in place in recent weeks.

Related news
Second wave of COVID-19: Situation in Bishkek stabilizes
«Gains can easily be lost,» the agency chief said, noting that COVID-19 is still on the rise in most other world regions, with an attendant increase in deaths.

He cautioned against complacency, especially with the holiday season approaching in many cultures and countries. Being with family and friends is not worth placing anyone at risk. «We all need to consider whose life we might be gambling with in the decisions we make.»

To be sure, the pandemic will change the way people celebrate, Tedros said. It will be important to follow local and national guidelines. For many, this is a season for staying home, avoiding crowded shopping centres, or ideally, making use of online shopping if possible. «Avoid gatherings with many different households and families coming together,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/175083/
views: 120
Print
Related
WHO recommendation: Maximum 15 minutes of close contact per day
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000
WHO warns of third wave of COVID-19 in Europe
WHO: Measles cases hit 23-year high last year
WHO donates microscopes to parasitological laboratories of Kyrgyzstan
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
WHO donates over 1.5 million medical masks to Kyrgyzstan
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
WHO supports opening of international borders
WHO questions imminent herd immunity to coronavirus
Popular
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint Artem Novikov criticizes work of tax office at Chaldovar checkpoint
423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total 423 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 71,971 in total
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council Acting President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Secretary of Security Council
1 December, Tuesday
15:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 63.2 milli...
15:07
Acting Mayor of Bishkek: I hesitate to open schools
14:43
Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan detects contraband cargo for 3 million soms
14:21
WHO: New COVID-19 infections fall globally for first time since September
14:08
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan