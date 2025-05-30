Every tenth boy in Kyrgyzstan smokes regularly – WHO

Every tenth boy in Kyrgyzstan smokes regularly. Liviu Vedrasco, the representative of the World Health Organization in the country, shared the findings during a briefing.

He stated that every fifth schoolchild in Kyrgyzstan has tried tobacco products at some point.

«Eighty-seven percent of schoolchildren buy cigarettes in shops and kiosks, and 60 percent do so without any obstacles. No one asks them about their age or passport, even though the law clearly spells this out. But there are also positive aspects: 77.7 percent of schoolchildren support the ban on smoking in enclosed public places,» Vedrasco said.

He noted that May 31 is celebrated annually as World No Tobacco Day. The theme for 2025 is «Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal».

«Tobacco products look very appealing now — bright, with different flavors. This attracts the younger generation, especially children and teenagers. There’s a false sense of safety — as if it tastes good and pleasant, nothing seems to happen, there’s no coughing. But nicotine creates a long-lasting dependence, and also leads to more than 20 types of cancer,» Liviu Vedrasco added.

He also highlighted a particular concern about electronic cigarettes.

«These products are actively promoted. I’m sure the industry is working on new products that may be less harmful. But electronic cigarettes already have proven harmful effects. And there are things we’ll only learn about in 10-20 years or more. There are countries where electronic cigarettes, their charging devices and liquids, are absolutely banned — you can’t import, sell, or use them,» the WHO representative said.

He concluded by noting that raising the price of cigarettes could help reduce the number of smokers in the country.